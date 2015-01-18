Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Quebec Gold.
Reviews
16
ChrisKali
Member since 2017
Very potent with a nice uplifting and relaxing strain without couch lock or heavy sedation. Very nice citrus taste and aroma with a hint of pine. Bought at BC finest in Burnaby and this batch is beautiful
A great strain for the price, but is hard to find ( the real thing )
Great high, but could be better for the term "gold"
Nug are beautiful
Great for social, helps my anxiety, and can sure help to cut the stress of your daily life
This strain is fire. It gets you high before you even realize it. For me, I got high very fast. You feel heavy for a while. What describe that strain for me is : vibration and head high. My mind felt like it was vibrating. A very relaxing and euphoric strain too. I recommend to anyone living in Queb...
Smells like strong citrus although not he best taste. Had this strain back home at the end of the 1990"s in Quebec city. Strong buzz but a bit anxious at times. Seen much stronger buzz before and after. Good entry level weed.