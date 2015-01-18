ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Quebec Gold
  4. Reviews

Quebec Gold reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Quebec Gold.

Reviews

16

Avatar for ChrisKali
Member since 2017
Very potent with a nice uplifting and relaxing strain without couch lock or heavy sedation. Very nice citrus taste and aroma with a hint of pine. Bought at BC finest in Burnaby and this batch is beautiful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for marleybros
Member since 2017
A great strain for the price, but is hard to find ( the real thing ) Great high, but could be better for the term "gold" Nug are beautiful Great for social, helps my anxiety, and can sure help to cut the stress of your daily life
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for megatonik420
Member since 2016
This strain is fire. It gets you high before you even realize it. For me, I got high very fast. You feel heavy for a while. What describe that strain for me is : vibration and head high. My mind felt like it was vibrating. A very relaxing and euphoric strain too. I recommend to anyone living in Queb...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Quebec GoldUser uploaded image of Quebec Gold
Avatar for unicorn-killerz
Member since 2016
pretty much the best type we can have in quebec
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
Smells like strong citrus although not he best taste. Had this strain back home at the end of the 1990"s in Quebec city. Strong buzz but a bit anxious at times. Seen much stronger buzz before and after. Good entry level weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Always514
Member since 2015
Personally one of if the tied for my favorite strain I've ever smoked. Bought 42gs of this shit, ran through it. Up lifting and very energetic high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted