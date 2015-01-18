ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Quebec Gold, a staple strain of the Quebec region, is a potent hybrid cross between M-39 and Freezeland. This strain has garnered such an exceptional reputation that nameless strains sold in the area are often falsely dubbed Quebec Gold. Subtle citrus and lemon fragrances preface the powerful psychoactive blast to come, a full-body daze that may last a few hours for the unaccustomed. Euphoric and uplifting, Quebec Gold is often chosen by patients treating depression, stress, fatigue, and other mood-deteriorating symptoms.

Avatar for thebosch
Member since 2014
Great body high. Dazing strain with a subtle taste and unique scent. Very dense
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
Smells like strong citrus although not he best taste. Had this strain back home at the end of the 1990"s in Quebec city. Strong buzz but a bit anxious at times. Seen much stronger buzz before and after. Good entry level weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for megatonik420
Member since 2016
This strain is fire. It gets you high before you even realize it. For me, I got high very fast. You feel heavy for a while. What describe that strain for me is : vibration and head high. My mind felt like it was vibrating. A very relaxing and euphoric strain too. I recommend to anyone living in Queb...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Always514
Member since 2015
Personally one of if the tied for my favorite strain I've ever smoked. Bought 42gs of this shit, ran through it. Up lifting and very energetic high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for akanboryu
Member since 2014
Good pain relief with an overall body relaxation high. Not extremely pungent smell. Gives a very nice buzz with an energy high. Great weed to take to work, just keep water or a drink near by, can give you a wicked case of dry mouth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Freezeland
parent
Second strain parent
M-39
parent
Strain
Quebec Gold

