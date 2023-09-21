I disagree with the flavor profile listed. To my nose it has way more of a permanent marker type flavor. Pungent, ammonia, with a touch something that rounds it out. For such an odd flavor, I find myself drawn to it. The phrase, "well rounded", keeps coming to mind. Worth checking out. It's a pretty distinct strain outside of the similarities to permanent marker. Which should help it from a marketing standpoint, with permanent marker holding the title at the moment.