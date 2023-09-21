Queen Of The South reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Queen Of The South.
Queen Of The South strain effects
Queen Of The South strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
s........1
September 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’m very high. Body feel like clay im finna mold it with a work out. I imagine this what they smoke in Texas
z........n
July 25, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Queen of the South is a rare strain that I have bumped into in a random coffeeshop in the Netherlands. the buds are dark and purple, smell is similar to berry/wood. the effects are relaxing for the body and the mind, with a good mind focus. Perfect for a relaxing evening watching a movie or just chilling. kinda sleepy in the end.
g........5
December 9, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Doesn’t make me anxious or panicky! Just giggling and talkative! Tastes good! Calms my mind
d........7
August 26, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
Not too sure how i feel about this strain . Super strong at first but could of been my tight cone 🤷🏽♀️. Kinda horny and focused. Found this in LBI, NJ
w........r
February 29, 2024
Hungry
Talkative
I disagree with the flavor profile listed. To my nose it has way more of a permanent marker type flavor. Pungent, ammonia, with a touch something that rounds it out. For such an odd flavor, I find myself drawn to it. The phrase, "well rounded", keeps coming to mind. Worth checking out. It's a pretty distinct strain outside of the similarities to permanent marker. Which should help it from a marketing standpoint, with permanent marker holding the title at the moment.
D........6
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I loved it so much, i got it again. It's so deeply purple, the bowls looked like they'd been hit already when freshly packed. Queen of the south is hands down, my personal favorite strain that I've had in years. And i created this account just so i could write this review.
M........4
March 21, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I feel great. It was the pick me up needed for someone with stress. I smoked in a Raw cone in the afternoon and I will never do that again. I still have 2 hours to get work done. I really feel great, which means only smoke this when you want to relax. Don’t smoke while working.
b........2
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This is a new strain for me. This is for professionals only. I was so relaxed and at peace, I started to tear up. It made me chatty. I hopped on the phone with a bestie and we laughed. It is a little skunky. Earthy. The smell is awesome. Some fruit tones. I smoked it in flower form. It is a creeper.