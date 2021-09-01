Ok so this strain is definitely a good one. When smoked in flower form it is a definite evenly balanced high. If you want to kick back and chill... you can. You wanna go out and do stuff... you can! as the high is coming down it definitely gives you some serious ass munchies so beware, if you don't have and munchy foods near by your going to be rather sad with a rumble in your stomach. great for smoking during the day or night. great for a wake and bake or to go to sleep! great taste and great smell! Enjoy this awesome strain! 💯🤘