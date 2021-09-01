Rainbow Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Cake.
Rainbow Cake strain effects
Rainbow Cake strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Arthritis
R........7
September 1, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
To start, this strain is a big creeper. Tastes super sweet and creamy, but also a little “spice” that some cakes have. Left me happily stuck in a chair for hours. Nice after work strain!
s........2
September 20, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
If you suffer from aches and pains like I do, this is definitely the strain for you. I’m adding this to my list of faves. The smell and taste is amazing and the euphoric, relaxing and body melting effects are fantastic!
W........s
July 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is just lovely. It's had a bit of that classic "cake" strain scent and aroma, with a creamy, dank and sweet almost vanilla taste in the exhale. Very wedding cake in scent in my opinion. Feels so nice. Body aches and pain melt away and you feel that classic "stoned" type of indica feeling head high. I consumed in concentrate form, via dab hits in live resin. Recommended to anyone that lines the feel of the cake lineages and the flavor of sugar cookies and vanilla tootsie roll.
C........g
November 21, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Whoa. My boyfriend deals with severe PTSD with panic attacks. I gave him a bowl of rainbow cake just now and I watched his entire body change in moments. Soon after he took his first hit, he looked at me and smiled. It's been days since he smiled and now he's even starting to laugh. New favorite strain.
H........f
February 11, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
Delightful! I was searching for a strain that could damp down my perception of pain and tension without overwhelming me or making me drowsy. Rainbow Cake forbade win!! I have been devouring the wee gram I got yet still feel lucid. I could definitely art like this. I could perhaps even work. I feel generally happy (I've been moderately depressed for weeks) and my chronic pain feels distant, like someone dialed down the volume. My GI tract is not burning (also been like that for weeks). I think I can sleep happily and without battling painsomnia. I did dial it up by sprinkling Wedding Cake kief on that last bowl. I would skip that if I wanted to be active but it's heaven for sleepytime!
N........c
January 4, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I’m an Indica smoker. Primarily for anxiety and insomnia. This is a great strain for both. Reminds of Birthday Cake Kush I had in Denver. Smells like vanilla frosting, with earthy and floral tones. Smokes great. Helps with my anxiety and insomnia greatly. No paranoia. Chill and mellow, just like I prefer. Definitely recommend if you’re high strung and struggle with PTSD and the accompanying anxiety, depression and insomnia.
C........0
June 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Ok so this strain is definitely a good one. When smoked in flower form it is a definite evenly balanced high. If you want to kick back and chill... you can. You wanna go out and do stuff... you can! as the high is coming down it definitely gives you some serious ass munchies so beware, if you don't have and munchy foods near by your going to be rather sad with a rumble in your stomach. great for smoking during the day or night. great for a wake and bake or to go to sleep! great taste and great smell! Enjoy this awesome strain! 💯🤘
b........9
December 29, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
this strain is nice for mid day smoking. it’s relaxing but you’re not necessarily gonna get stuck.