This strain is just lovely. It's had a bit of that classic "cake" strain scent and aroma, with a creamy, dank and sweet almost vanilla taste in the exhale. Very wedding cake in scent in my opinion. Feels so nice. Body aches and pain melt away and you feel that classic "stoned" type of indica feeling head high. I consumed in concentrate form, via dab hits in live resin. Recommended to anyone that lines the feel of the cake lineages and the flavor of sugar cookies and vanilla tootsie roll.