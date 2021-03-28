Rainbow Cookie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Cookie.
Rainbow Cookie strain effects
Rainbow Cookie strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Rainbow Cookie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........4
March 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Instant head change!! great unique taste, nice mellow high.
C........6
March 10, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
The taste is pure and distinct, fruity and tasty for sure. I have taken about 5 dabs so far over a 24 hour period, the high begins sinking in right away. I would like to say it’s long lasting and fades away with out feeling too burnt out. I defiantly enjoy this hybrid it’s going to put you in a great mood maybe a little hungry and euphoric. It’s an anytime of the day strain and i will definitely get this again and would love to try it in flower form, I’ve had Rainbow Wreak.... that’s also a must try if you have never tried it 4.7/5
A........3
May 18, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Rainbow cookies 🌈 🍪 is a very tasty well balanced hybrid. The initial smell is strong sweet somewhat gassy tropical smell. Darker green, and some purple on the buds. The taste once burned is phenomenal and it’s just a very refreshing new weed. The taste is almost nostalgic if you used to get good weed before it was legal from someone who had grown it their entire life. 10/10 love it!!! 🌈 🍪
H........c
May 4, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Taste is of a slightly sweet pine-sol with a very slight citrus and peppery/spiciness. Definitely an uprising high good for morning seshes. May not be suitable for high tolerance partakers, as this high is not that strong but it gets you through the day. 7.8/10
m........0
June 17, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
this strain is some good shit, in the daytime I’ll smoke it and get in a great mood and it’ll have me laughing just lookin at people, yet when I smoke it past 10pm this shit will knock me out like it’s Ali, and I’ll be in REM sleep within 10 minutes. Highly recommend, this strain will get u high as balls and have u feelin like u weigh 1000 pounds
M........2
August 10, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I have it now and its amazing