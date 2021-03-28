The taste is pure and distinct, fruity and tasty for sure. I have taken about 5 dabs so far over a 24 hour period, the high begins sinking in right away. I would like to say it’s long lasting and fades away with out feeling too burnt out. I defiantly enjoy this hybrid it’s going to put you in a great mood maybe a little hungry and euphoric. It’s an anytime of the day strain and i will definitely get this again and would love to try it in flower form, I’ve had Rainbow Wreak.... that’s also a must try if you have never tried it 4.7/5