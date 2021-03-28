stock photo similar to Rainbow Cookie
Rainbow Cookie, also known as “Rainbow Cookies,” is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The effects of Rainbow Cookie are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain provides a dreamy high that makes them feel euphoric, happy, and hungry. When consumed in large doses, Rainbow Cookie can be sedating. Rainbow Cookie features a classic cookie flavor profile with notes of mint, berry and diesel shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. Rainbow Cookie is 21% THC, making it a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis consumers.
Rainbow Cookie strain effects
Rainbow Cookie strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Rainbow Cookie strain reviews7
March 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
March 10, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
May 18, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed