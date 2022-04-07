Rainbow Crush
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%
Rainbow Crush
RaC
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
Orange
Citrus
Flowery
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Rainbow Crush effects are mostly calming.
Rainbow Crush potency is higher THC than average.
Rainbow Crush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and uplifted. Rainbow Crush has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rainbow Crush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rainbow Crush strain effects
Rainbow Crush strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rainbow Crush strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
j........4
April 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
this strains makes you feel uplifted yet relaxed while keeping you stoned. I like the aroma this strain gives off, with its earthy citrus flowery smell and flavor.
c........4
May 18, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Citrus smell and flowery taste... smooth flowy high relaxed and creative feeling.
M........9
November 18, 2021
Euphoric
delicious flavor. mellow high