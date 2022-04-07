Rainbow Crush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Crush.
Rainbow Crush strain effects
Rainbow Crush strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rainbow Crush reviews
j........4
April 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
this strains makes you feel uplifted yet relaxed while keeping you stoned. I like the aroma this strain gives off, with its earthy citrus flowery smell and flavor.
c........4
May 18, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Citrus smell and flowery taste... smooth flowy high relaxed and creative feeling.
M........9
November 18, 2021
Euphoric
delicious flavor. mellow high
m........6
November 18, 2021
Delicious taste. Chill high.