f........e
September 19, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain, my favorite daytime option. Really knocks out anxiety without being sedating. Makes it easier for me to focus and I am productive but not in a pressured kind of way at all. Smooth smoke and nice aroma as well
b........y
September 7, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This Sundae Driver X Zkittlez cross gives a nice cerebral high that doesn’t have you feeling sleepy then melts into a nice relaxing body high. Tastes and smells of sweet lemons and citrus. This is true medicine.
r........1
August 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
BY FAR BEST strain I’ve smoked. Reason why - As I smoke both rec/med. Often have to try find 2 strains- 1 for mh symptoms inc esp motivation. And 1 for But WOW RAINBOW DRIVER not just lovely smoke. But smoked in day, have more energy/motivation. While at night if tired a strong joint before bed, I’m asleep in no time.(Usually even with a smoke & my tablets still take cpl hrs get to sleep & wake up at least once Until I got 14gm of rainbow driver this week! My 2 top strains were lemon kush & plain skittlez. But rainbow driver is something special to point I’m gonna look up similar strains to both try find them to try them compared to Rainbow Driver & if Rainbow not available. I’ve smoked it now past 2 nights. A srong j when tired heading to bed. BOTH NIGHTS was asleep by 15 min later. And didn’t wake up once - slept right though from around 12am to 8am. Honestly can’t remember last time happened once not mind 2x in OFFICIALLY MY NEW TOP STRAIN. Literally does all the 3 things looking for smoke for, inc rec - Helps all mh systems esp motivation & anxiety, gives me energy/uplifted. While at NIGHT the opposite effect when tired.
d........k
September 10, 2022
this 1 gram joint i saw seemed very good so i gave it a chance. 30% thc and i already knew what was boutta pop off. Next thing you know i’m chillin in my backyard calm and relaxed.
n........6
April 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Great strain it has a little bit of everything and very well balanced 👍
l........y
June 19, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Big fan of this strain ever since I found a preroll and decided to smoke it before an event as I had felt irritable, unexcited and a bit anxious that day. I didn’t expect much as I hadn’t tried this strain before- but was this a particularly nice smoke/high. Even with almost strictly sativa strains (which oftentimes can make me anxious), I get a bit tired at some point during my high but I was pleasantly surprised as to my energy level and mood boost. I rarely ever write reviews on strains but i have struggled for a long time trying to find the right balance but this was perfect :)) Wonderful high and ~21% THC so go for anxiety. Rarely write reviews but I have never found a hybrid that did not give me a slump at one point, nor increased my mood while also lessening my anxiety. Wish I could find this at more dispos!!
j........a
May 31, 2023
Nice heady high. Smooth smoke. First couple of hits came on gradually, by the end of the joint I realized I was good and baked.
c........5
April 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
My favorite strain from when I was a med patient. Still haven't found anything that I can microdose and that helps my focus like my Vyvanse does without making me anxious. If anyone has suggestions, I'm all ears!