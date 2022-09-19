BY FAR BEST strain I’ve smoked. Reason why - As I smoke both rec/med. Often have to try find 2 strains- 1 for mh symptoms inc esp motivation. And 1 for But WOW RAINBOW DRIVER not just lovely smoke. But smoked in day, have more energy/motivation. While at night if tired a strong joint before bed, I’m asleep in no time.(Usually even with a smoke & my tablets still take cpl hrs get to sleep & wake up at least once Until I got 14gm of rainbow driver this week! My 2 top strains were lemon kush & plain skittlez. But rainbow driver is something special to point I’m gonna look up similar strains to both try find them to try them compared to Rainbow Driver & if Rainbow not available. I’ve smoked it now past 2 nights. A srong j when tired heading to bed. BOTH NIGHTS was asleep by 15 min later. And didn’t wake up once - slept right though from around 12am to 8am. Honestly can’t remember last time happened once not mind 2x in OFFICIALLY MY NEW TOP STRAIN. Literally does all the 3 things looking for smoke for, inc rec - Helps all mh systems esp motivation & anxiety, gives me energy/uplifted. While at NIGHT the opposite effect when tired.