Rainbow Flame reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Flame.
Rainbow Flame strain effects
Rainbow Flame strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
L........5
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I’m a well seasoned smoker & I was STONED. Also calm & relaxed..
M........4
April 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Smoke Rainbow Flame as a buddies live resin cart. 77% total canna, 68% thc, 0.2 cbd, indica dom. strong body high and uplifting high. 4/5 would buy again
k........0
Yesterday
Sleepy
Tingly
Uplifted
Definitely not what i expected from CherryCo “THC 22%” Sativa however this is still a good hybrid nonetheless, definitely more on the indica side but not too sleepy, really great smell tho! would recommend if you love a good hybrid :)