Rainbow Flame
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:UpliftedHappyEuphoric
- Helps with:DepressionInsomniaLack of appetite
Rainbow Flame effects are mostly calming.
Rainbow Flame is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Everglades. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rainbow Flame is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenfire Genetics, the average price of Rainbow Flame typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Flame’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Flame, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Rainbow Flame strain effects
Rainbow Flame strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Rainbow Flame strain reviews3
L........5
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
M........4
April 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
k........0
Yesterday
Sleepy
Tingly
Uplifted