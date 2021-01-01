Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Rainbow Gelato

Rainbow Gelato

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Happy

Rainbow Gelato is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Rainbow Gelato. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Rainbow Gelato near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Rainbow Gelato effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 3 effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Rainbow Gelato

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Rainbow Gelato reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight