RainbOZ is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OZ Kush and Rainbow Rayz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. RainbOZ is a unique and vibrant strain that brings a burst of colors to your senses, both visually and in its flavors. RainbOZ boasts a THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced high with a touch of creativity and relaxation. Leafly customers tell us that RainbOZ's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose RainbOZ when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, RainbOZ features flavors like sweet, fruity, and earthy, with a dominant terpene profile of myrcene. The average price of RainbOZ typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. RainbOZ is a visually stunning strain with vibrant hues that mirror the colors of a rainbow, making it not only a treat for your palate but also a feast for your eyes. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed RainbOZ, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.