Rambutan strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Rambutan strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Inflammation
    33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain

July 3, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
So I smoked diamonds and sauce from vivid my mind was clear my body tingly almost numb like nothing I have smoked before very intense I like it for the experienced smoker 30 years smoking and I'm impressed
February 20, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This is a review of the Bloom Seed Co version of Rambutan which has very different genetics than this sativa-dominant version. The one I tried is a cross of GuavaZ x Papaya. The flavor is pretty much on point to the real flavor if a Rambutan. Very tropical flavors of papaya mixed with raspberry and sweet and tart all around. Truly some exotic terpenes going on here and one of the most flavorful strains I've had recently. The effects feel like a 60/40 indica dominant strain. Your eyes get a little lower and aches and pains are reduced to euphoria and relaxation. Not a strain that will put you to sleep right away but a nice one to relax with after work or on a lazy Sunday. I enjoyed the flavors and terps though the most of any papaya cross I have tried
Today
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I love the earthy weird flavor of this one! Nice in the evenings. relaxes me without knocking me out

