This is a review of the Bloom Seed Co version of Rambutan which has very different genetics than this sativa-dominant version. The one I tried is a cross of GuavaZ x Papaya. The flavor is pretty much on point to the real flavor if a Rambutan. Very tropical flavors of papaya mixed with raspberry and sweet and tart all around. Truly some exotic terpenes going on here and one of the most flavorful strains I've had recently. The effects feel like a 60/40 indica dominant strain. Your eyes get a little lower and aches and pains are reduced to euphoria and relaxation. Not a strain that will put you to sleep right away but a nice one to relax with after work or on a lazy Sunday. I enjoyed the flavors and terps though the most of any papaya cross I have tried