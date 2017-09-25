Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
