Hybrid

Raskal OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 127 reviews

Raskal OG

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

664 reported effects from 90 people
Happy 48%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Focused 30%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

127

Avatar for terrorsignal
Member since 2012
This is not really a night time strain. I kept trying to take this at bed time or in the middle of the night because I have trouble sleeping. It's more of a focused, body high.. Kept me awake with my mind spinning.. Not one of my favorites for sure.. meh..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for HazyAnalyze
Member since 2018
Yo ! I’m actually really enjoying this Strain! I put on some Selena and ooo I am jammin right now. Took a couple fat dabs of this in shatter. Super tasty and the high is energetic , yet calm at the same time. I definitely feel the uplift and a lil giggly. Which is dope. Laughing is great my dawg. I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RichCoastMusic
Member since 2013
Very similar to San Fernando valley Kush in smell and texture, it's soft like cotton candy. Just as strong as SFV kush no doubt. really good for creativity you can flow for hours
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
The awesome staff at Fweedom suggested I try their Raskal OG when I purchased some of their (VERY high CBD) Sour Tsunami and I'm so grateful they did. I am prone to paranoia and anxiety, so in order to receive the medicinal benefits of THC I need a lot of CBD to keep me 100% functional and Raskal OG...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for PowRider
Member since 2014
Picked this up from CAM after a recommendation from my bud tender. Vaporized it has a grassy and musty taste. The smell is a piney lemon scent. This bud was absolutely caked in trichomes and was sticky to the touch. The buzz was relaxing with a nice body effect that would be exceptional for pain. It...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Raskal OG

Most popular in