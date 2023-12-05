*Live Review* Try not to go above 3v with this cartridge(taste and smoothness), 3.8v is pushing it. This review is at 3.4v and based on x4 above average tokes. Heavy in the lungs, citrus-raspberry(smol) exhale, tangy raspberry finish. Feeling focused but can relax at any time, an overall calming head to toe-inside and out high. Recommended to indulge as an after-work treat. Could definitely replace a post-work beer(s). Never really write reviews but there's another ✔️ for this strain. WE DID IT TOGETHER! 4 stars because the above mentioned effects were short lived*(personal experience....).. well I guess it's all based on my personal experience. Mild time dilation, focus started to split after about 45 mins. Hope this helps *Duration 1.5 hours