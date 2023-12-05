Raspberry Blitz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raspberry Blitz.
Raspberry Blitz strain effects
Raspberry Blitz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........9
December 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
*Live Review* Try not to go above 3v with this cartridge(taste and smoothness), 3.8v is pushing it. This review is at 3.4v and based on x4 above average tokes. Heavy in the lungs, citrus-raspberry(smol) exhale, tangy raspberry finish. Feeling focused but can relax at any time, an overall calming head to toe-inside and out high. Recommended to indulge as an after-work treat. Could definitely replace a post-work beer(s). Never really write reviews but there's another ✔️ for this strain. WE DID IT TOGETHER! 4 stars because the above mentioned effects were short lived*(personal experience....).. well I guess it's all based on my personal experience. Mild time dilation, focus started to split after about 45 mins. Hope this helps *Duration 1.5 hours
w........i
December 22, 2023
Focused
Happy
Mediocre for a 60/40. Hits softly but creeps into a nice heady high. Strong berry taste, but not much on the exhale. High tolerance won’t impact the high, but it will with the duration. If used as my first bake session the whole experience is over in about 45 minutes. What I don’t like about this strain is the sedation afterwards. Every time I use it I end up napping. Not worth a second session.
2........r
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i feel squiggly. beans, bacon, whiskey, and lard! - some dude in atlantis the raspberry blitzes is a good edible! i had the hellevated one. i don’t have muchies but im giggly and feel kinda drunk! having a great time! likely having more.
b........6
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain was ok but It won’t be a favorite. It makes me itch like something is crawling on me 😂😂😂 maybe I’m geeked. I do like watching movies and binge watching a good series when I smoke it though. Definitely gives me a head high then I’ll come down a little. It doesn’t help with pain..