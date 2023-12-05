Raspberry Blitz
Raspberry Blitz effects are mostly calming.
Raspberry Blitz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Raspberry and Lemon Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Raspberry Blitz is known to contain around 19-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Raspberry Blitz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Raspberry Blitz typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Blitz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Blitz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raspberry Blitz strain effects
Raspberry Blitz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
