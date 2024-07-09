Raunchy Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raunchy Runtz.
Raunchy Runtz strain effects
Raunchy Runtz strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
s........m
July 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely has a smooth hit. Tastes like berry flavored fruit roll up mixed with a taste of cream cheese on the exhale.
d........4
October 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Very head high, almost nothing in the body
j........5
January 25, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Honestly I consume and grow many cultivars but when I smoked and was given the ability to grow this one it checked all the boxes and some to be honest anything Runtz crossed is medicinal for me it checks the pain relief no matter what and ptsd as well so when paired with a chem it slaps and the smells isn't what the taste is but also the taste is profound of a Candy fruit Gas and the smell is raunchy Chem fule with that Skunky funky WA that's dank then the taste is super Fruity Candy Gas exhale the highs superb and yet it's a high bred and crushes yield bag effect over all this one's a keeper and I'll definitely be smoking her for years to come
m........7
March 26, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This flower immediately relaxes me and helps me mellow out. Personally it's great for anxiety and stress. I do tend to munch alot with this one but the buzz is worth the pounds :-)