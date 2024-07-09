Honestly I consume and grow many cultivars but when I smoked and was given the ability to grow this one it checked all the boxes and some to be honest anything Runtz crossed is medicinal for me it checks the pain relief no matter what and ptsd as well so when paired with a chem it slaps and the smells isn't what the taste is but also the taste is profound of a Candy fruit Gas and the smell is raunchy Chem fule with that Skunky funky WA that's dank then the taste is super Fruity Candy Gas exhale the highs superb and yet it's a high bred and crushes yield bag effect over all this one's a keeper and I'll definitely be smoking her for years to come