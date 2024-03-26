stock photo similar to Raunchy Runtz
HybridTHC 20%
Raunchy Runtz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Raunchy Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Raunchy Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Raunchy Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cream D and Runtz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Raunchy Runtz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetics, the average price of Raunchy Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raunchy Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raunchy Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raunchy Runtz strain effects
Raunchy Runtz strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
Raunchy Runtz strain reviews
m........7
March 26, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
s........m
July 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
d........4
October 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative