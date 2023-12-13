Razz Tazz reviews
Razz Tazz strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Razz Tazz strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........u
December 13, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I usually don't enjoy sex, it makes me anxious and I tend to overthink to the point where it's more stressful than fun. However, this strain completely took me out of my brain. Smoked it with my boyfriend around 1am, and ended up having sex until sunrise. I've never had so many orgasms in my life lol.
j........8
March 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice smoke from a 59$ oz, little popcorn buds but potent, tasty and quite smooth. BC Michigan.
B........6
July 29, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
As someone who strictly smokes indica some hybrids since sativa never seems to work for me.. this strain is perf so happy and giggly def great for the club or something I’m going shopping so like fs in a good mood 10/10 I feel no sadness or pain :-)
c........k
September 5, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
A big mood booster for me. I’m usually more reserved, but this strain really helps me loosen up.