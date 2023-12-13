Razz Tazz
Razz Tazz effects are mostly energizing.
Razz Tazz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Raspberry and ZaZa. Razz Tazz is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Razz Tazz effects include euphoria, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Razz Tazz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by AllBud, Razz Tazz features flavors like raspberry, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Razz Tazz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Razz Tazz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Razz Tazz strain effects
Razz Tazz strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
