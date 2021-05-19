This is one of the best experiences ever. Experienced smoker. I enjoy many strains for different reasons but this one is so lush it’s in a class of its own. The happiness and content feeling is so body focused. Rebel sour replaces discomfort with what seems like a missing piece of my feel good system. It’s not trippy, it’s very focused and clear. It made me super hungry and enjoy every bite of everything… even water tastes amazing lol. I need weight so this is a good thing for me. Work or play for me. Got chores and some creative work completed with pleasurable moments relaxing so comfortably in between, I didn’t know what to expect, but this goes up there with the top names. Good for anxiety and pain.