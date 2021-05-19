I'm 35 and have been a daily smoker since my early teens. Yes really lol. I've tried, oh let's be honest and say probably 500 different types of smoke over the years. From the guy on the corner to the best a dispensary offers. Rebel Sour 2.0, Modified grapes #6 and Slurricane are the best ones I've tried. If grown right, all are well over %25, currently have RS2.0 at %27.56 now. The smells are INSANE! Gives you a very smiley smile if that makes sense. New smokers, be easy. Old schools, you'll love a blunt to the head!