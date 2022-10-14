I enjoy listening to music and practicing my German while I smoke and after I smoke this. I feel focused and uplifted enough to study yet very relaxed but not melt in the couch relaxed. I feel it's a little bit of a creeper so if you are a lightweight be careful. (I have to add that I have a very high tolerance and most things effect me differently. My husband had a hard time focusing, was spaced out on head buzz awhile, then he got the munchies.)