Red Bullz

Red Bullz strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Aroused

Red Bullz strain helps with

  • Bipolar disorder
    26% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • PTSD
    20% of people say it helps with PTSD

Red Bullz reviews

October 14, 2022
I enjoy listening to music and practicing my German while I smoke and after I smoke this. I feel focused and uplifted enough to study yet very relaxed but not melt in the couch relaxed. I feel it's a little bit of a creeper so if you are a lightweight be careful. (I have to add that I have a very high tolerance and most things effect me differently. My husband had a hard time focusing, was spaced out on head buzz awhile, then he got the munchies.)
11 people found this helpful
November 1, 2022
This is one of the best strains I have smoked since I don’t know when, a long long time!
10 people found this helpful
March 25, 2024
Solid day/evening smoke. Nice head high. Doesn’t make you anxious like a sativa or sleepy like an indica. Solid smooth mellow. Feels like I’m being hugged by a big fluffy pancake.
4 people found this helpful
April 25, 2024
The grape candy gas flavor is delightful, with a nose reminiscent of a Red Bull energy drink. As for its effects, as a daily smoker accustomed to 25%+ flower, this strain at 22.92% is among my current favorites. It delivers a deeply cerebral experience, effectively quelling anxiety while uplifting the spirit. There's a gentle, mellow tingly sensation in the legs, adding to the overall relaxation. It's one of those strains that effortlessly induces happiness and positivity, making any activity enjoyable. However, it's not useful for adhd or anything like that imo, it's pretty stoney.
2 people found this helpful
January 19, 2024
Nah this one hits different 😭 has the perfect runtz aroma and smokes with a nice lingering sweet taste. A new Fav for me
1 person found this helpful
August 8, 2022
It smells amazing. Crushes nicely. And gives you energy.
1 person found this helpful
May 14, 2023
Nice, mellow and smooth,tingly and relaxed, motivated
1 person found this helpful
October 16, 2022
Great upper, not much else
1 person found this helpful

