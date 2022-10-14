Red Bullz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Bullz.
Red Bullz strain effects
Red Bullz strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
j........7
October 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I enjoy listening to music and practicing my German while I smoke and after I smoke this. I feel focused and uplifted enough to study yet very relaxed but not melt in the couch relaxed. I feel it's a little bit of a creeper so if you are a lightweight be careful. (I have to add that I have a very high tolerance and most things effect me differently. My husband had a hard time focusing, was spaced out on head buzz awhile, then he got the munchies.)
m........o
November 1, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
This is one of the best strains I have smoked since I don’t know when, a long long time!
h........j
March 25, 2024
Giggly
Tingly
Solid day/evening smoke. Nice head high. Doesn’t make you anxious like a sativa or sleepy like an indica. Solid smooth mellow. Feels like I’m being hugged by a big fluffy pancake.
m........5
April 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
The grape candy gas flavor is delightful, with a nose reminiscent of a Red Bull energy drink. As for its effects, as a daily smoker accustomed to 25%+ flower, this strain at 22.92% is among my current favorites. It delivers a deeply cerebral experience, effectively quelling anxiety while uplifting the spirit. There's a gentle, mellow tingly sensation in the legs, adding to the overall relaxation. It's one of those strains that effortlessly induces happiness and positivity, making any activity enjoyable. However, it's not useful for adhd or anything like that imo, it's pretty stoney.
N........0
January 19, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Nah this one hits different 😭 has the perfect runtz aroma and smokes with a nice lingering sweet taste. A new Fav for me
R........d
August 8, 2022
It smells amazing. Crushes nicely. And gives you energy.
r........3
May 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Nice, mellow and smooth,tingly and relaxed, motivated
z........g
October 16, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Great upper, not much else