Red Delicious strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Red Delicious strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches

July 22, 2023
Favorite strain ever; I’ve only found it in my home state of WA. Always try to conserve this; it tastes amazingly fruity, and I always reach for it when I have a headache, as it relieves it immediately. This is a staple strain for me, personally!
6 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
Pretty good once you get over the paranoia
4 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
Love the taste. Sweet Diesel w/woody after taste. Felt relaxation physically in arms, back, then legs. Hit my head last - “all is good with the world” - powerfully relaxing - delightful surprise.
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
I got 28.3 g in MI from Cresco, total cannabinoids 30.35%. I look for higher percentage and amount of product for my disabilities: TBi seizures c-PTSD PBA Autism HTN NCS Bradycardia CAD ADHD RSD and MSA-c So reader’s digest version: I’m a dead woman walking (and walking won’t be for long either). I microdose throughout the day every four hours. This is the ONLY way I have any quality of life anymore. Red Delicious for me was a hybrid that was very high on the Sativa side of a hybrid. I had my anxiety, tremors, increased tone become greater than it is without it. I believe it blocks my medication effectiveness. Some will cause me to have a seizure or arrhythmia. It gives you a very dry mouth afterwards. Before this the taste was smooth. The smell was very mild. The flower was moderately cone shaped lighter green dense with beautiful orange pistils with terpenes in them lightly covering and white crystal trichomes all over them.
3 people found this helpful
June 8, 2024
It was a tad harsh on the exhale.
1 person found this helpful
March 4, 2024
Energetic, a little euphoric.
1 person found this helpful
September 27, 2023
I love the smell of it. smells like ur in an apple orchard. the high is pretty decent too. the buds were big and dense with a lot of purple in it
1 person found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Took a few bong rips and felt so chill. Good flavor and smooth smoke. Amazing body high and euphoria followed.
1 person found this helpful

