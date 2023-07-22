Red Delicious reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Delicious.
Red Delicious strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Red Delicious strain flavors
Red Delicious strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Red Delicious reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........0
July 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Favorite strain ever; I’ve only found it in my home state of WA. Always try to conserve this; it tastes amazingly fruity, and I always reach for it when I have a headache, as it relieves it immediately. This is a staple strain for me, personally!
i........2
May 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Pretty good once you get over the paranoia
T........f
September 12, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love the taste. Sweet Diesel w/woody after taste. Felt relaxation physically in arms, back, then legs. Hit my head last - “all is good with the world” - powerfully relaxing - delightful surprise.
g........7
September 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Anxious
I got 28.3 g in MI from Cresco, total cannabinoids 30.35%. I look for higher percentage and amount of product for my disabilities: TBi seizures c-PTSD PBA Autism HTN NCS Bradycardia CAD ADHD RSD and MSA-c So reader’s digest version: I’m a dead woman walking (and walking won’t be for long either). I microdose throughout the day every four hours. This is the ONLY way I have any quality of life anymore. Red Delicious for me was a hybrid that was very high on the Sativa side of a hybrid. I had my anxiety, tremors, increased tone become greater than it is without it. I believe it blocks my medication effectiveness. Some will cause me to have a seizure or arrhythmia. It gives you a very dry mouth afterwards. Before this the taste was smooth. The smell was very mild. The flower was moderately cone shaped lighter green dense with beautiful orange pistils with terpenes in them lightly covering and white crystal trichomes all over them.
G........r
June 8, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
It was a tad harsh on the exhale.
B........d
March 4, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Energetic, a little euphoric.
b........3
September 27, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I love the smell of it. smells like ur in an apple orchard. the high is pretty decent too. the buds were big and dense with a lot of purple in it
r........d
April 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Took a few bong rips and felt so chill. Good flavor and smooth smoke. Amazing body high and euphoria followed.