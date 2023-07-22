I got 28.3 g in MI from Cresco, total cannabinoids 30.35%. I look for higher percentage and amount of product for my disabilities: TBi seizures c-PTSD PBA Autism HTN NCS Bradycardia CAD ADHD RSD and MSA-c So reader’s digest version: I’m a dead woman walking (and walking won’t be for long either). I microdose throughout the day every four hours. This is the ONLY way I have any quality of life anymore. Red Delicious for me was a hybrid that was very high on the Sativa side of a hybrid. I had my anxiety, tremors, increased tone become greater than it is without it. I believe it blocks my medication effectiveness. Some will cause me to have a seizure or arrhythmia. It gives you a very dry mouth afterwards. Before this the taste was smooth. The smell was very mild. The flower was moderately cone shaped lighter green dense with beautiful orange pistils with terpenes in them lightly covering and white crystal trichomes all over them.