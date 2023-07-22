stock photo similar to Red Delicious
Hybrid

Red Delicious

Red Delicious is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Red Pop. This strain is not to be confused with the bland apple variety, as it offers a complex and satisfying flavor profile that combines grape, licorice, and kush. Red Delicious is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Red Delicious effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Delicious when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Red Delicious features flavors like sweet, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Red Delicious typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is also known as So-Delicious by 22Red, a brand founded by Shavo Odadjian, the bassist of System Of A Down. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Delicious, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Red Delicious strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Red Delicious strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Red Delicious strain reviews15

July 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Favorite strain ever; I’ve only found it in my home state of WA. Always try to conserve this; it tastes amazingly fruity, and I always reach for it when I have a headache, as it relieves it immediately. This is a staple strain for me, personally!
6 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry mouth
Pretty good once you get over the paranoia
4 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Love the taste. Sweet Diesel w/woody after taste. Felt relaxation physically in arms, back, then legs. Hit my head last - “all is good with the world” - powerfully relaxing - delightful surprise.
4 people found this helpful
