Red Line Haze
aka RLH, Redline, Red Line
Red Line Haze
RLH
Sativa
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Cheese
Pine
Earthy
Red Line Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Red Line Haze strain effects
Red Line Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Red Line Haze strain reviews(6)
R........o
September 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I consider myself an experienced smoker. That out of the way... Had a heck of a good time with this! I only go pure Sativa few times a year. glad I included this one. Taste is pretty mellow. Smell is an extra treat. I picked mine up at Sunnyside in South Beloit Illinois. The physical rush you get from Red Line made me feel like I could conquer any task. big problem is I was too stoned to remember anything. In conclusion nothing special with taste. If you are looking to become too high this is for you. Enjoy
t........1
January 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I sat down and cranked out some work that has been suffering from a creativity block and still had time for a dance party afterwards. Crazy energy and drive with this one….like I could climb mountains. I did notice a bit of dizziness on the way back to earth though.
C........2
February 23, 2022
Great euphoric and productive high, settles into the body after a little while to make you very sleepy. If you weren’t planning on napping, now you are. Wouldnt recommend for daytime use due to this but is a nice after dinner affair. Uncertain about the name, do they mean the red line as in the metro rail or do they mean red line as in gerrymandering?? Lol