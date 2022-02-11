I consider myself an experienced smoker. That out of the way... Had a heck of a good time with this! I only go pure Sativa few times a year. glad I included this one. Taste is pretty mellow. Smell is an extra treat. I picked mine up at Sunnyside in South Beloit Illinois. The physical rush you get from Red Line made me feel like I could conquer any task. big problem is I was too stoned to remember anything. In conclusion nothing special with taste. If you are looking to become too high this is for you. Enjoy