Red Line Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Line Haze.
Red Line Haze strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Red Line Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
F........y
February 11, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Great daytime strain, good for my adhd. I vape at about 360 F.
R........o
September 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I consider myself an experienced smoker. That out of the way... Had a heck of a good time with this! I only go pure Sativa few times a year. glad I included this one. Taste is pretty mellow. Smell is an extra treat. I picked mine up at Sunnyside in South Beloit Illinois. The physical rush you get from Red Line made me feel like I could conquer any task. big problem is I was too stoned to remember anything. In conclusion nothing special with taste. If you are looking to become too high this is for you. Enjoy
C........2
February 23, 2022
Great euphoric and productive high, settles into the body after a little while to make you very sleepy. If you weren’t planning on napping, now you are. Wouldnt recommend for daytime use due to this but is a nice after dinner affair. Uncertain about the name, do they mean the red line as in the metro rail or do they mean red line as in gerrymandering?? Lol
t........1
January 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I sat down and cranked out some work that has been suffering from a creativity block and still had time for a dance party afterwards. Crazy energy and drive with this one….like I could climb mountains. I did notice a bit of dizziness on the way back to earth though.
c........4
January 24, 2023
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Trash, Block work !