Red Pop Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Pop Runtz.
Red Pop Runtz strain effects
Red Pop Runtz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
S........8
February 10, 2024
Giggly
Uplifted
very tasty!
M........t
January 30, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Good effect. Not very terpy. Ember valley batch.
c........a
April 6, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Omg. New favorite. This strain is def fun to smoke and to do some creative work, it keeps you focused +creative. Personally I zone out if I'm watching something. My mind has energy but relaxing fun type energy. And my body feels so good and numb which eases my physical pain I have now. It's a happy type relaxing feeling. It does give munchies but like a 2 out of 3 rating of how much hungry i get after smoking. This is red biscotti. Trulieve listed it as a hybrid from the strains Red pop and Runtz.
t........1
June 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
What a smooth strain! It packs a punch, it has a great flavor and is perfect for my anxiety. I’m picky with hybrids, because certain sativas and sativa dominiant hybrids make my heart race (thyroid issues). This strain gives me that little pump of energy (yet calming) while not making me feel super anxious. it’s sweet and smells fantastic.
j........7
December 27, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
it was very sweet and burned nice, after consuming I fealt very euphoric and a lot more social than normal, and the runtz made me sooo hungry.