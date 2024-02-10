Omg. New favorite. This strain is def fun to smoke and to do some creative work, it keeps you focused +creative. Personally I zone out if I'm watching something. My mind has energy but relaxing fun type energy. And my body feels so good and numb which eases my physical pain I have now. It's a happy type relaxing feeling. It does give munchies but like a 2 out of 3 rating of how much hungry i get after smoking. This is red biscotti. Trulieve listed it as a hybrid from the strains Red pop and Runtz.