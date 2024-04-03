Red Rose reviews
April 3, 2024
Oh my goodness red rose is a heavy hitter you need to try it in green dot labs full spectrum extracts it’s one oh my favorite strains I’m warning you do not try and take a huge dab at first
October 17, 2024
From a Colorado native - Red rose in Colorado is most known by green dot labs , and green dot labs genetics for this strain. Green dot lineage states Citradelic Sunset x Cherry Fluff. Flavor is rose petals, flowers, bright cherry sucker. High is a neutral balance, one between a gassy head high and up and floaty body relaxation. Bought this for my birthday, this strain is meant for evenings staring at the sunset with wiener in one hand and joint in another. Enjoy!
January 23, 2025
Fantastic. Knocked my pain out, relaxed me, supper happy feeling. Excellent!