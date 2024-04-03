From a Colorado native - Red rose in Colorado is most known by green dot labs , and green dot labs genetics for this strain. Green dot lineage states Citradelic Sunset x Cherry Fluff. Flavor is rose petals, flowers, bright cherry sucker. High is a neutral balance, one between a gassy head high and up and floaty body relaxation. Bought this for my birthday, this strain is meant for evenings staring at the sunset with wiener in one hand and joint in another. Enjoy!