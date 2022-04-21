Red Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Runtz.
Red Runtz strain effects
Red Runtz strain flavors
Red Runtz strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Red Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
h........r
April 21, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice hybrid. Relaxes the mind and body, but thoughts stay clear. Uplifting, and also makes for a good night's sleep. Little to no hangover effects the next day
l........t
July 21, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Got an eighth of this wonderful flower, Runts x Red Pop, 80/20 Indica hybrid. Like someone said, it is easily one of the sweetest, fruities, candiest like smelling strains I've had the pleasure to smoke. And a smooth fruity, sweet herbal taste, very little cough. This veteran smoker of 30 years is very impressed. When I opened the jar and took a whif, I actually started smiling and giggling...a kid in the candy store...it is ridiculously sweet and fruity, like Strawberry Fanta...yummy...the effects: Euphoric, centering in the head and relaxing the body, comes on fast in a warm wave, starts sativa, settles into indica. One thing is, I was hungry AF an hour or so in, that wouldn't let up 😋. I dosed off in front of TV watching a movie, woke up after an hour or so, was still hungry. All in all, a fucking kick ass hybrid, adding the Red Soda to Runts was genius in it's simplicity, that turned out another winner. If you like fruity hybrids, do not miss this one. 4.75/5★
C........B
July 4, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
The sweet, skunky, berry taste/smell of this strain tells your nose immediately that this is a good one. After a couple puffs it will sneak up on you but, not slowly. Like stepping into a bathroom in which some has taken an hour long hot shower... You notice it. Stress melts away as a sense of well being overtakes your body in a wave of euphoric relaxation, yet your thoughts seem to remain clear-- allowing for a bit of creativity to step through. Great forunwinding /sleepless nights.
s........0
August 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Def sweet on the flavor(berry, fruity) and increases the freaky behavior I give this strain a solid “yes” for anyone looking to grab it. Had me flipping my ol lady in different positions while higher than 2 musicians!
c........s
June 5, 2022
I picked up some flower of this strain by Exotic Genetix largely because of the Runtz X Red Pop Cross! As soon as you open the pack up you get the strong, sweet like candy, smell that this strain has like no joke this is some of the best smelling weed I’ve had recently. Like at this point it doesn’t even smell like weed it’s ridiculous, it does have a slight herby note to it however. The nugs are nice and soft made of green and purple hues. The flower looks very frosty! The trichomes are big and look frozen. The taste is is insane, it literally tastes exactly like a strawberry live resin wax cartridge would taste like, it’s ridiculously sweet! There is honestly no weed taste to it at all. I was only a few hits in when I felt the effects slap me in the face, at that point I knew it was going to be a fun time. I felt completely focused on the moment and aware of my environment. My mind felt active, I felt like I could keep up with full conversations. I felt completely relaxed in my body, all my pains and fatigue from the long day was gone and I felt bone with my seat, but able to get up and leave whenever I pleased! This stuff is a great experience all the way through with effects as sweet as its taste. Rating: 4.85/5 🍓🍬💨
P........n
October 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
As a daily consumer for over a decade and Colorado native, I’ve tried hundreds of different strains over the years, and it’s rare when a new strain really sticks out to me. Red Runtz is one of those rare strains. Vaporizing it as a concentrate. 85% THC by oilwell. Took 2 small dabs after work. Cuts straight through my tolerance. Instantly feel a head change. Very intense feeling of euphoria, confused psychedelic thoughts dance in and out of focus. I melt into my couch. My scoliosis pain I’ve been accumulating all day has melted away. Over caffeinated today, feeing a little jittery, but it’s not overwhelming. Pretty racey buzz, notice some anxiety and paranoia, not for the faint of heart. Absolutely phenomenal psychedelic euphoric strain. I’m having trouble writing this review. Music sounds orgasmic. Again let me remind you I’ve been consuming for 10 years, dabbing everyday for the last 5. Cuts right through my tolerance. Absolutely phenomenal bud.
f........4
March 21, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This is the most Elegant and Invigorating bud I have ever smelled. The nose is a mix of dehydrated raspberry and strawberry, with hibiscus tea and earthy notes. It really made me sit back for a moment to contemplate the complexity on the nose of this flower. The smoke is very nice, though I experienced a chemical, waxy aftertaste. The high is functional, invigorating, boosting my confidence and focus, relaxing my anxiety and making conversation at work feel less stressful. I really love when I find a strain that excited me like this does. A+
o........e
August 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Tasty and a well balanced buzz. Very nice buds. Doesn’t come on too strong and lasts a long while. I enjoy it for more of a multipurpose type of bud.