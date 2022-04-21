I picked up some flower of this strain by Exotic Genetix largely because of the Runtz X Red Pop Cross! As soon as you open the pack up you get the strong, sweet like candy, smell that this strain has like no joke this is some of the best smelling weed I’ve had recently. Like at this point it doesn’t even smell like weed it’s ridiculous, it does have a slight herby note to it however. The nugs are nice and soft made of green and purple hues. The flower looks very frosty! The trichomes are big and look frozen. The taste is is insane, it literally tastes exactly like a strawberry live resin wax cartridge would taste like, it’s ridiculously sweet! There is honestly no weed taste to it at all. I was only a few hits in when I felt the effects slap me in the face, at that point I knew it was going to be a fun time. I felt completely focused on the moment and aware of my environment. My mind felt active, I felt like I could keep up with full conversations. I felt completely relaxed in my body, all my pains and fatigue from the long day was gone and I felt bone with my seat, but able to get up and leave whenever I pleased! This stuff is a great experience all the way through with effects as sweet as its taste. Rating: 4.85/5 🍓🍬💨