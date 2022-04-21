Got an eighth of this wonderful flower, Runts x Red Pop, 80/20 Indica hybrid. Like someone said, it is easily one of the sweetest, fruities, candiest like smelling strains I've had the pleasure to smoke. And a smooth fruity, sweet herbal taste, very little cough. This veteran smoker of 30 years is very impressed. When I opened the jar and took a whif, I actually started smiling and giggling...a kid in the candy store...it is ridiculously sweet and fruity, like Strawberry Fanta...yummy...the effects: Euphoric, centering in the head and relaxing the body, comes on fast in a warm wave, starts sativa, settles into indica. One thing is, I was hungry AF an hour or so in, that wouldn't let up 😋. I dosed off in front of TV watching a movie, woke up after an hour or so, was still hungry. All in all, a fucking kick ass hybrid, adding the Red Soda to Runts was genius in it's simplicity, that turned out another winner. If you like fruity hybrids, do not miss this one. 4.75/5★