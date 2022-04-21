HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Red Runtz
Red Runtz is a weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Red Runtz crosses the super-popular Runtz strain to the more rare and soda-flavored Red Pop. Exotic Genetix breeds for maximum THC and crazy frost. This strain should have Runtz's mix of fruity, creamy, berry terps with Red Pop's red strawberry soda pop terp. Leave a review!
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Red RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Red Runtz strain effects
Red Runtz strain flavors
Red Runtz strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Red Runtz products near you
Similar to Red Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Red Runtz strain reviews49
Read all reviews
h........r
April 21, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
l........t
July 21, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
C........B
July 4, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed