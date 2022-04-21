HybridTHC 25%CBD

Red Runtz

Red Runtz is a weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Red Runtz crosses the super-popular Runtz strain to the more rare and soda-flavored Red Pop. Exotic Genetix breeds for maximum THC and crazy frost. This strain should have Runtz's mix of fruity, creamy, berry terps with Red Pop's red strawberry soda pop terp. Leave a review!

Red Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Red Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Red Runtz strain reviews49

April 21, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very nice hybrid. Relaxes the mind and body, but thoughts stay clear. Uplifting, and also makes for a good night's sleep. Little to no hangover effects the next day
July 21, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Got an eighth of this wonderful flower, Runts x Red Pop, 80/20 Indica hybrid. Like someone said, it is easily one of the sweetest, fruities, candiest like smelling strains I've had the pleasure to smoke. And a smooth fruity, sweet herbal taste, very little cough. This veteran smoker of 30 years is very impressed. When I opened the jar and took a whif, I actually started smiling and giggling...a kid in the candy store...it is ridiculously sweet and fruity, like Strawberry Fanta...yummy...the effects: Euphoric, centering in the head and relaxing the body, comes on fast in a warm wave, starts sativa, settles into indica. One thing is, I was hungry AF an hour or so in, that wouldn't let up 😋. I dosed off in front of TV watching a movie, woke up after an hour or so, was still hungry. All in all, a fucking kick ass hybrid, adding the Red Soda to Runts was genius in it's simplicity, that turned out another winner. If you like fruity hybrids, do not miss this one. 4.75/5★
July 4, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
The sweet, skunky, berry taste/smell of this strain tells your nose immediately that this is a good one. After a couple puffs it will sneak up on you but, not slowly. Like stepping into a bathroom in which some has taken an hour long hot shower... You notice it. Stress melts away as a sense of well being overtakes your body in a wave of euphoric relaxation, yet your thoughts seem to remain clear-- allowing for a bit of creativity to step through. Great forunwinding /sleepless nights.
