Amazing. I usually stay away from heavy sativa’s because of the anxiety and paranoia that usually occurs. However this did not have either. It tastes great, no matter how its consumed. It gives a max boost of energy and focus that lasts at least 3 hours but a good consumption session has lasted 6-7 hours of pure energy/focus. It is a great wake up strain. It doesn’t seem to have the arousal effects, so I wouldn’t recommend it for nighttime because it will make you fully awake and alert. You will sweat but I consider that a bonus because its been helping me loose weight.