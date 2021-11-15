RedBull
aka Red Bull, Red Bull Kush, Red Bull OG
HybridCBD 9%THC 6%
RedBull
RBu
Hybrid
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Plum
Nutty
Citrus
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
RedBull effects are mostly calming.
RedBull potency is lower THC than average.
write a review
RedBull, also known as Red Bull, Red Bull Kush, and Red Bull OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and happy. RedBull has 9% CBD and 6% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, RedBull, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to RedBullOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
RedBull strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
RedBull strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop RedBull products near you
Similar to RedBull near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
RedBull strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
z........m
November 15, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Amazing. I usually stay away from heavy sativa’s because of the anxiety and paranoia that usually occurs. However this did not have either. It tastes great, no matter how its consumed. It gives a max boost of energy and focus that lasts at least 3 hours but a good consumption session has lasted 6-7 hours of pure energy/focus. It is a great wake up strain. It doesn’t seem to have the arousal effects, so I wouldn’t recommend it for nighttime because it will make you fully awake and alert. You will sweat but I consider that a bonus because its been helping me loose weight.
L........m
September 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
A perfect example of high Terps & CBD effects over THC. Very relaxing with heavy eyes before Bed. 😴 A must try 👍
A........h
July 15, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Awesome for daytime usage.