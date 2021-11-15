RedBull reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain RedBull.
RedBull strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
RedBull strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
z........m
November 15, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Amazing. I usually stay away from heavy sativa’s because of the anxiety and paranoia that usually occurs. However this did not have either. It tastes great, no matter how its consumed. It gives a max boost of energy and focus that lasts at least 3 hours but a good consumption session has lasted 6-7 hours of pure energy/focus. It is a great wake up strain. It doesn’t seem to have the arousal effects, so I wouldn’t recommend it for nighttime because it will make you fully awake and alert. You will sweat but I consider that a bonus because its been helping me loose weight.
L........m
September 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
A perfect example of high Terps & CBD effects over THC. Very relaxing with heavy eyes before Bed. 😴 A must try 👍
A........h
July 15, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Awesome for daytime usage.
w........w
October 10, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
name of the strain is completely ironic, this is knockout gas for real stamped by J-A
W........3
September 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Felt like a blanket was covering me
s........y
March 29, 2023
Anxious
I have never felt as paranoid as I did every time I used this. I've ended up looking out the keyhole to my apartment for 40 minutes straight because of this thing. Glad others have a better experience, but I ended up just being bored and paranoid.
m........0
July 18, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
RedBull is an Indica Dominate strain coming in at 75/25 it's not a Sativa!!