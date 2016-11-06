ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Redd Cross reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Redd Cross.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Dadstheman
Member since 2019
I use this strain at night, to kill the pain and to relax. good buzz.
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Plantmami
Member since 2018
As someone who suffers from severe anxiety and pain I found this strain to be the absolute best for both, it alleviated my pain and relaxed me so much I couldn’t even tell I had just had a panic attack before consuming... Medicinally this strain is SO wonderful, however it does not produce a euphori...
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for anchimaru
Member since 2017
Gosh... what an amazing night of sleep. What an effective pain killer. Want powerful effects? This is your strain. So far i haven't even had any bad side effects. Not even dry eyes or mouth.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Phoenix3
Member since 2014
I got this for my daughter who's been suffering with chronic pain for 6-yrs. She has EDS-III, Dysautonomia, CSF Leaks and PTSD. This brought down her joint and nerve pain significantly as well as her ongoing headaches. As a hybrid indica dominate with 17% CBD. The CBD does wonders for her nerve pain...
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bordybugger
Member since 2014
Redd cross is a bitch to trim but she finishes early.... mid to late September.... puts out coke cans for buds... is one of the most beautiful plants you will ever see in an outdoor garden... and easy to grow indoors as well... But more importantly she is tits best for pain and evening time sleep ...
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for WeedLover27
Member since 2016
really trippy setting, after 2 bowls felt it hard, slowly started dieing off within an hour and a half And it's goin on 2 hours, still feelin it
feelings
Hungry