As someone who suffers from severe anxiety and pain I found this strain to be the absolute best for both, it alleviated my pain and relaxed me so much I couldn’t even tell I had just had a panic attack before consuming... Medicinally this strain is SO wonderful, however it does not produce a euphori...
I got this for my daughter who's been suffering with chronic pain for 6-yrs. She has EDS-III, Dysautonomia, CSF Leaks and PTSD. This brought down her joint and nerve pain significantly as well as her ongoing headaches. As a hybrid indica dominate with 17% CBD. The CBD does wonders for her nerve pain...
Redd cross is a bitch to trim but she finishes early.... mid to late September.... puts out coke cans for buds... is one of the most beautiful plants you will ever see in an outdoor garden... and easy to grow indoors as well...
But more importantly she is tits best for pain and evening time sleep ...