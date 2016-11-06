ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Redd Cross

Redd Cross

Redd Cross is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Genetics Gone Mad that crosses Spirit of '76 with an undefined Afghani indica. It was named as a result of a strain-naming contest and much of the development of Redd Cross is attributed to the late Dan Christensen. Its large, colorful colas give off a spectrum of red and pink hues and produce sweet floral flavors that elevate your mood with a warm glow of effects. Medical patients will find comfort in this strain's ability to relieve pain without completely debilitating the other senses.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

bordybugger
Member since 2014
Redd cross is a bitch to trim but she finishes early.... mid to late September.... puts out coke cans for buds... is one of the most beautiful plants you will ever see in an outdoor garden... and easy to grow indoors as well... But more importantly she is tits best for pain and evening time sleep...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Phoenix3
Member since 2014
I got this for my daughter who's been suffering with chronic pain for 6-yrs. She has EDS-III, Dysautonomia, CSF Leaks and PTSD. This brought down her joint and nerve pain significantly as well as her ongoing headaches. As a hybrid indica dominate with 17% CBD. The CBD does wonders for her nerve pain...
RelaxedSleepy
anchimaru
Member since 2017
Gosh... what an amazing night of sleep. What an effective pain killer. Want powerful effects? This is your strain. So far i haven't even had any bad side effects. Not even dry eyes or mouth.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Plantmami
Member since 2018
As someone who suffers from severe anxiety and pain I found this strain to be the absolute best for both, it alleviated my pain and relaxed me so much I couldn't even tell I had just had a panic attack before consuming... Medicinally this strain is SO wonderful, however it does not produce a euphori...
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
WeedLover27
Member since 2016
really trippy setting, after 2 bowls felt it hard, slowly started dieing off within an hour and a half And it's goin on 2 hours, still feelin it
Hungry
Photos

Lineage

Spirit of '76
Afghani
Redd Cross

Products with Redd Cross

