Redd Cross is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Genetics Gone Mad that crosses Spirit of ’76 with an undefined Afghani indica. It was named as a result of a strain-naming contest and much of the development of Redd Cross is attributed to the late Dan Christensen. Its large, colorful colas give off a spectrum of red and pink hues and produce sweet floral flavors that elevate your mood with a warm glow of effects. Medical patients will find comfort in this strain’s ability to relieve pain without completely debilitating the other senses.
