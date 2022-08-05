I bought 2g of the bong buddies made by Phat Panda here in Arlington, WA at Cloud 9. I was skeptical at first as most bud I try that says it's high in THC like this one coming in at a whopping 28% do not live up to the percentage. I'm a 25+ year cannabis user and this redneck wedding does it for me. It's GMO X Trophy Wife and I could most definitely taste the GMO in this batch. I could taste a lemony, citrus taste with a hint of garlic on the back end. The high was superb putting me into an instant couch lock with waves of euphoria, and waking up to the wife asking if I was going to sleep on the couch all night. I just bought another 4G tonight and this is a top 10 strain for me.