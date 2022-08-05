Redneck Wedding
Redneck Wedding is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and euphoric. Redneck Wedding has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Redneck Wedding, before let us know! Leave a review.
Redneck Wedding strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Redneck Wedding strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Redneck Wedding strain reviews(20)
k........r
August 5, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is an interesting strain that is a creeper and you need to be patient. I bought a pack of pre-rolls and thought I'd just try some one night. Took a couple drag and didn't feel that immediate feeling of it 'hitting' so I took a couple more drags. "Hmm, maybe it's not a heavy hitter" I said. Famous last words. Twenty minutes later, I'm in that cannabis rocket heading for couch lock. Beautiful deep relaxing feeling and just feeling great. Then the thoughts start coming. You gotta be careful about the dosage, otherwise you can get over-analytical and slightly bummed out. Set and setting is importnat with this one. In the right amount, it's a great later in the day weed.
B........3
November 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I bought 2g of the bong buddies made by Phat Panda here in Arlington, WA at Cloud 9. I was skeptical at first as most bud I try that says it's high in THC like this one coming in at a whopping 28% do not live up to the percentage. I'm a 25+ year cannabis user and this redneck wedding does it for me. It's GMO X Trophy Wife and I could most definitely taste the GMO in this batch. I could taste a lemony, citrus taste with a hint of garlic on the back end. The high was superb putting me into an instant couch lock with waves of euphoria, and waking up to the wife asking if I was going to sleep on the couch all night. I just bought another 4G tonight and this is a top 10 strain for me.
r........4
August 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
It's a creeper. I waited awhile; high THC , 31. I was excited...waiting, nothing happened. I thought oh well...30 minutes later I was totally couchlocked staring at the wall ...anxiety melted away...man I love this weed. I would totally recommend.