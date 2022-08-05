Redneck Wedding reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Redneck Wedding.
Redneck Wedding strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Redneck Wedding strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........r
August 5, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is an interesting strain that is a creeper and you need to be patient. I bought a pack of pre-rolls and thought I'd just try some one night. Took a couple drag and didn't feel that immediate feeling of it 'hitting' so I took a couple more drags. "Hmm, maybe it's not a heavy hitter" I said. Famous last words. Twenty minutes later, I'm in that cannabis rocket heading for couch lock. Beautiful deep relaxing feeling and just feeling great. Then the thoughts start coming. You gotta be careful about the dosage, otherwise you can get over-analytical and slightly bummed out. Set and setting is importnat with this one. In the right amount, it's a great later in the day weed.
M........1
October 2, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
I'm surprised I'm the first review. Redneck weddin is GMO × Trophy Wife I've got it from frost factory in washington state. Platinum Series. Smell is skunky and cheese. Taste is skunk and earth Effects are evenly balanced from mind and body. If you see it on the shelves, grab it before I do.
h........2
September 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Extremely aromatic.
J........d
July 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Dry eyes
Great experience but it sneaks up on you and hits you like a ton of bricks
r........4
August 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
It's a creeper. I waited awhile; high THC , 31. I was excited...waiting, nothing happened. I thought oh well...30 minutes later I was totally couchlocked staring at the wall ...anxiety melted away...man I love this weed. I would totally recommend.
k........j
January 8, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
It wasn't all that good sticky as ever but I wouldn't recommend it if your looking for some serious relaxation.
c........f
April 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is such a stoney strain of weed. I believe you can also find this strain under "Greek Wedding" as well. Picked this up from a Washington distributor. I love this strain and keep coming back to it. This bud's high starts off very happy and uplifting. I felt talkative and was in a very good mood. Then, it creeps up on you. Very sedating, relaxing and calming. Definitely helped to declutter my mind without wanting to start a bunch of new projects. If you see this strain at your local dispo, pick it up! You won't be disappointed!
g........4
July 13, 2022
I bought it for the name but I’ll smoke it again for the high. It snuck up on me and then POW It hit like a champ.