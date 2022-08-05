This is an interesting strain that is a creeper and you need to be patient. I bought a pack of pre-rolls and thought I'd just try some one night. Took a couple drag and didn't feel that immediate feeling of it 'hitting' so I took a couple more drags. "Hmm, maybe it's not a heavy hitter" I said. Famous last words. Twenty minutes later, I'm in that cannabis rocket heading for couch lock. Beautiful deep relaxing feeling and just feeling great. Then the thoughts start coming. You gotta be careful about the dosage, otherwise you can get over-analytical and slightly bummed out. Set and setting is importnat with this one. In the right amount, it's a great later in the day weed.