Richie Rich reviews

Avatar for A.Canna.Soda
Member since 2019
I loved this the minute I laid my eyes and nose on this. It gave me a great energetic high without the crash. We regularly used this in the morning and daytime. Love the name and love that it is from NL5 and Skunk strains... Will grab this the next chance I get!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for XXL67
Member since 2014
Really good bud to relax and enjoy a good movie
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for richierich
Member since 2013
Well my rating is high for this favorite!!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for yokken
Member since 2010
I loved Richie Rich, every single bowl, every single j, every single spliff. It was fun, energizing, and made everything better. I'd love to get my hands on some Richie Rich again. Definitely a strain to try if you ever get the chance.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
