Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Richie Rich.
Reviews
4
A.Canna.Soda
Member since 2019
I loved this the minute I laid my eyes and nose on this. It gave me a great energetic high without the crash. We regularly used this in the morning and daytime. Love the name and love that it is from NL5 and Skunk strains...
Will grab this the next chance I get!
I loved Richie Rich, every single bowl, every single j, every single spliff. It was fun, energizing, and made everything better. I'd love to get my hands on some Richie Rich again. Definitely a strain to try if you ever get the chance.