Rick James is a potent indica-dominant hybrid (70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Runtz × Jealousy, typically testing between 29–34% THC. This dessert-forward cultivar delivers a rich, terpene-heavy profile of sweet creamy berries, tropical candy, and subtle herbal funk with a light gassy finish. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, Rick James offers a smooth yet powerful experience. Expect a slow-building euphoric head high that lifts the mood before settling into a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that can become heavily sedating at higher doses. Bold, flavorful, and long-lasting, Rick James is ideal for evening use, unwinding, and full relaxation. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!