ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Riddler OG
  • Leafly flower of Riddler OG

Hybrid

Riddler OG

Riddler OG

Riddle me this! Riddler OG, also known as “Power,” is a trichome-rich hybrid that blends the heady, uplifting euphoria of Sour Dubble with the mid-level Kush-driven body effects of Master Kush. These effects come together to form a well-balanced hybrid that is useful and enjoyable any time of the day. With bright hues and earthy undertones, Riddler OG caters to consumers looking for a middle-of-the-road body buzz with a happy, uplifted mental state that will induce laughter and an overall carefree sensation.   

Reviews

3

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
I am starting to realize that when medicating with hybrids one may experience the results they seek, but piggybacking along are some effects may be adverse. This hybrid is no exception. Middle of the road body effects was what I was after and that was delivered in long lasting waves of relief. Then ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for yahudi63
Member since 2016
hey shalom its your favorite florist from bed stuy Brooklyn coming to with amazing strained i swear i was the first in nyc to have it and its now out of stock...strong pungent nice 5hr buz not as fluffy but will make up where ot counts ...your favorite florist signing out ...coming soon BLUE BERRY P...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Riddler OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Riddler OGUser uploaded image of Riddler OG