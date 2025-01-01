Riff OG is a hybrid weed strain bred and grown by Ember Valley, made from a genetic cross of Fire OG x Scott’s OG. Ember Valley created this strain as an homage to the best of OG Kush, with insane earthy, pine terps and stony, munchies-inducing effects. Riff OG earned the silver medal in the Caryophyllene category at the 2024 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Riff OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.