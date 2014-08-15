ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ripped Bubba
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ripped Bubba

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 79 reviews

Ripped Bubba

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 79 reviews

Ripped Bubba

Ripped Bubba is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by TGA Genetics that crosses a resin-heavy Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the flavorful and euphoric sativa Jack the Ripper. This strain inherits complex flavoring that blends the sweetness of cherries, blackberries, and lemon with earthy spice. It produces thick trichome coverage and a THC-heavy cannabinoid profile. With modest dosing, Ripped Bubba can promote functional creativity and focus alongside relaxation. Its buds are dense with purple-green hues contrasting against electric orange hairs, and will be ready for harvest 55 to 60 days into its flowering cycle indoors.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

61 people reported 396 effects
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 40%
Happy 39%
Focused 34%
Creative 32%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 9%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

79

more reviews
write a review

Find Ripped Bubba nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ripped Bubba nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Walker Kush
White Walker Kush
More upliftingLeafly flower for Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze
More focusingLeafly flower for Shark Shock
Shark Shock
More sleepyLeafly flower for Thai
Thai
More focusingLeafly flower for Black Haze
Black Haze
More gigglyLeafly flower for Hurkle
Hurkle
More THCLeafly flower for Somango
Somango
More sleepyLeafly flower for Raskal OG
Raskal OG
More talkative
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Found in

Preview for Fall spice cannabis strains
Fall spice cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Ripped Bubba
Strain child
Love Is Love
child

Products with Ripped Bubba

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ripped Bubba nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba
New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba