Bred by Washington Bud Co., Love Is Love is a complex cross of Harlequin, Purple Sour Diesel, and Ripped Bubba. This hybrid’s buds are dark green in color with purple accents and orange hairs. Its earthy and floral flavors carry a sweetness that may leave you feeling peaceful, giggy, and carefree.