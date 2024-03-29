Bought this stuff in joint form to share between a couple buddies. Smoked one and a half with them and it was a pretty good high but didn’t think much of it… weeks later, I smoked the last full one I had with my gf. We causally went through the entire thing while walking around the park (it was a king size). I felt it hit pretty quick but it took me a min to notice. First I started to notice the clouds were oddly more beautiful than normal, then I decided to try dunking on the basketball hoop at the park, then I started doing pull ups on the soccer net posts before we walked home. When we got home our original plan was to play card games but I got distracted yapping about food for 30 minutes straight. We later played cards but it was hard for me to even focus with what was going on. I would say it’s a pretty good strain and surprised me for just randomly buying it. It hits strong and has a pretty high percentage which mine was 29%. If you are interested in getting it I would recommend; I prefer different strains over this one but it’s good good weed.