Ripped Off Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ripped Off Runtz.
Ripped Off Runtz strain effects
Ripped Off Runtz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ripped Off Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........g
March 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Bought this stuff in joint form to share between a couple buddies. Smoked one and a half with them and it was a pretty good high but didn’t think much of it… weeks later, I smoked the last full one I had with my gf. We causally went through the entire thing while walking around the park (it was a king size). I felt it hit pretty quick but it took me a min to notice. First I started to notice the clouds were oddly more beautiful than normal, then I decided to try dunking on the basketball hoop at the park, then I started doing pull ups on the soccer net posts before we walked home. When we got home our original plan was to play card games but I got distracted yapping about food for 30 minutes straight. We later played cards but it was hard for me to even focus with what was going on. I would say it’s a pretty good strain and surprised me for just randomly buying it. It hits strong and has a pretty high percentage which mine was 29%. If you are interested in getting it I would recommend; I prefer different strains over this one but it’s good good weed.
a........3
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Best 50/50 great way to wake n bake. Great Medical High. Greenfields dispo
h........5
September 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Sleepy
I love this strain it's more of a blueberry flavor strain if you Compare to rainbow pie It's more Creamier of a blueberry pie But this rip off strain Is blueberry flavor sweet too Herbie planted into the chemical it's a chill good high with some good energy to be able to do stuff and then later on you can crash to sleep pretty good Love the purple hairs too
r........e
Today
Relaxed
Taste: hints of berry flavor. Intensity: Smooth and light to smoke 5/5 hybrid