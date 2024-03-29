stock photo similar to Ripped Off Runtz
Ripped Off Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Jealousy Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ripped Off Runtz is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Ripped Off Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ripped Off Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ripped Off Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ripped Off Runtz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Ripped Off Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Alzheimer's
    20% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ripped Off Runtz strain reviews5

March 29, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Bought this stuff in joint form to share between a couple buddies. Smoked one and a half with them and it was a pretty good high but didn’t think much of it… weeks later, I smoked the last full one I had with my gf. We causally went through the entire thing while walking around the park (it was a king size). I felt it hit pretty quick but it took me a min to notice. First I started to notice the clouds were oddly more beautiful than normal, then I decided to try dunking on the basketball hoop at the park, then I started doing pull ups on the soccer net posts before we walked home. When we got home our original plan was to play card games but I got distracted yapping about food for 30 minutes straight. We later played cards but it was hard for me to even focus with what was going on. I would say it’s a pretty good strain and surprised me for just randomly buying it. It hits strong and has a pretty high percentage which mine was 29%. If you are interested in getting it I would recommend; I prefer different strains over this one but it’s good good weed.
3 people found this helpful
May 15, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Best 50/50 great way to wake n bake. Great Medical High. Greenfields dispo
September 8, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
I love this strain it's more of a blueberry flavor strain if you Compare to rainbow pie It's more Creamier of a blueberry pie But this rip off strain Is blueberry flavor sweet too Herbie planted into the chemical it's a chill good high with some good energy to be able to do stuff and then later on you can crash to sleep pretty good Love the purple hairs too
Ripped Off Runtz strain genetics

Strain parent
Rtz
Runtz
parent
Ripped Off Runtz
ROR
Ripped Off Runtz