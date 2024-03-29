stock photo similar to Ripped Off Runtz
Ripped Off Runtz
Ripped Off Runtz effects are mostly energizing.
Ripped Off Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Jealousy Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ripped Off Runtz is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Ripped Off Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ripped Off Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ripped Off Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ripped Off Runtz strain reviews
d........g
March 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
a........3
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
h........5
September 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Sleepy